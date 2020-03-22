Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TIGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

TIGO stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $62.46.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 862,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

