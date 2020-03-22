Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NHF stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

