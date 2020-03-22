Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. Nucor also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.95-1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.