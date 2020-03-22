OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OMV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

OMVKY traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 34,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,696. OMV has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

