Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of OptiNose as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 660,862 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $3.67. 397,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,547. OptiNose Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $190.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%. On average, research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,471. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

