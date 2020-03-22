Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.72 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.72), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PHAT opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAT. ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

