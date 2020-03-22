Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 919,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 55.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.75%. Analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

