PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
PHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
NYSE:PHI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. PLDT has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Featured Article: Diversification in Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.