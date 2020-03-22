PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Bank of America raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:PHI traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. PLDT has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 4,401.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after purchasing an additional 105,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

