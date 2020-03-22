Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.36.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 35.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Plug Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,063,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,868. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

