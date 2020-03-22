Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report $31.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Plug Power reported sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $285.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $296.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.91 million, with estimates ranging from $346.40 million to $387.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 328.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 24,063,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,128,868. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

