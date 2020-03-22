PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. PolyOne also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POL. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

In other PolyOne news, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

