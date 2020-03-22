Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

