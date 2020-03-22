RA Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

RA Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,569 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $38,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,362. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

