Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Market Perform

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $53.37. 11,007,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,384. General Mills has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,313,000 after buying an additional 250,073 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 368,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

