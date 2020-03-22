Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scholastic stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Earnings History for Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit