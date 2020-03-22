Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Scholastic stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHL shares. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

