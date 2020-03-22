Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 30,000 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $45.17. 5,598,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,895. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

