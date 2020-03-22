Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 171,600 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 171,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,949.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 153,051 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton bought 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

