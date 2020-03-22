Sculptor Capital LP Has $330.17 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 3.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 4.38% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $330,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198,324 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 453.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 4,730,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.