Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,124,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.46. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

