Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 824,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,088,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.09% of salesforce.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,906,653.54. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,448,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,347,110. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 696.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

