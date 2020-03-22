Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 153.48%.

EYES stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on EYES shares. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research note on Friday.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

