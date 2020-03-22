Sidoti Downgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Neutral

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

AMN stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 875,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,754. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

