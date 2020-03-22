Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. 2,999,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

