Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWKS. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. 2,999,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

