Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $460.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $480.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research lowered Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.73.

TSLA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $427.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $711.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.78. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

