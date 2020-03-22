Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $460.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $480.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $800.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $470.73.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $427.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,149,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $711.93 and its 200 day moving average is $435.78. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after buying an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $357,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

