Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. Timkensteel has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 1,798.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.