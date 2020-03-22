TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Nomura

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. 13,390,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,970,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,897,000 after purchasing an additional 293,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

