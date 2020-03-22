TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Nomura

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.22.
Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. 13,390,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,970,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $64.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,897,000 after purchasing an additional 293,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
