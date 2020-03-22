Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $150,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,079. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

