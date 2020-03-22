Trellus Management Company LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $21.33. 76,438,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,396,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Lake Street Capital raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

