TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of TNET traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 1,037,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T bought 144,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,738,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 147,159 shares worth $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

