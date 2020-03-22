TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.65

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $3.12. TSR shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

