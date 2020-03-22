Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 20,277 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,277 shares during the period. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after acquiring an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,283,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,367. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.