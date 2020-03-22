Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 1,043,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $803.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.05. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 446.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 460.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.