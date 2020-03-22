Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.32.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,240,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,406,768. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.