Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter to and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Aegis upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.95. 28,240,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,406,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $161,437,000 after buying an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,754,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

