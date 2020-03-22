Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

