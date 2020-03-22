Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,977. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit