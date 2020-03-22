Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of Urovant Sciences stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,977. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,350,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

