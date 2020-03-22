Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 118.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

VXRT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

