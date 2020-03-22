Vaxart’s (VXRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 3,638,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,528. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 189.06% and a negative return on equity of 118.20%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaxart stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the period. Vaxart comprises approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.51% of Vaxart worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

