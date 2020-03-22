ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective trimmed by Imperial Capital from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 18,490,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,648,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $188,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. purchased 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

