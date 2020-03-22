Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 3,925,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,079. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

