Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Viper Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 2,620,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

