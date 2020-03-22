Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Viper Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Viper Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 2,620,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,384.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

