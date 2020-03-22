Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $217.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

NYSE:V traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.83. 18,688,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,551,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

