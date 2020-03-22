Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Boenning Scattergood

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

NYSE WTS opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

