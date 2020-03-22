Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 2,674,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 5,459.5% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,057,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,599,000 after buying an additional 2,020,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at $21,000,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $7,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

