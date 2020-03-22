Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.64.

WELL stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

