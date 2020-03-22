WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSBC. Stephens reduced their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 537,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,386. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 in the last 90 days. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WesBanco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

