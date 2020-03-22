Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 7,003 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,075. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.84.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.